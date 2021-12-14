WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,019.14 ($26.68).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMWH. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.40) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.13) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,564 ($20.67) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($28.81) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.40) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, insider Nicky Dulieu bought 2,500 shares of WH Smith stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,532 ($20.25) per share, for a total transaction of £38,300 ($50,614.51). Also, insider Robert Moorhead sold 29,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,669 ($22.06), for a total value of £496,827.92 ($656,571.85).

Shares of LON:SMWH traded up GBX 37 ($0.49) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,372 ($18.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,911. WH Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,306.50 ($17.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,064 ($27.28). The company has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,556.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,621.08.

About WH Smith

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

