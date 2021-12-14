Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth $2,703,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after buying an additional 21,786 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $228.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.66 and its 200-day moving average is $219.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $171.33 and a 12-month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.23.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

