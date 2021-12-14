WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.03.

Shares of WETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.24. 5,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,104. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $905.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 1.73. WisdomTree Investments has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $7.38.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WETF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 12,862 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 68.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 21.7% in the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,523,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 271,610 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

