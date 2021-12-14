World Fuel Services Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:INT)

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

World Fuel Services has increased its dividend by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. World Fuel Services has a payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect World Fuel Services to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Shares of World Fuel Services stock opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.08. World Fuel Services has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that World Fuel Services will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in World Fuel Services stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of World Fuel Services worth $8,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

