WOWswap 24-Hour Volume Reaches $499,241.00 (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. During the last week, WOWswap has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One WOWswap coin can now be bought for $8.62 or 0.00018182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a market cap of $4.14 million and $499,241.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00055139 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.72 or 0.08015326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00077366 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,528.16 or 1.00205696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00053308 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002652 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,663 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

