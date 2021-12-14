WPP (LON:WPP) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,360 ($17.97) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WPP. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,270 ($16.78) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,155 ($15.26) price objective on WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,190 ($15.73) target price on WPP in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays set a GBX 1,225 ($16.19) price target on WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Shore Capital raised shares of WPP to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,160.89 ($15.34).

Shares of LON WPP opened at GBX 1,093.50 ($14.45) on Friday. WPP has a 52 week low of GBX 748.65 ($9.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,121 ($14.81). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,048.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,002.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23. The firm has a market cap of £12.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.74.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

