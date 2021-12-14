WPP (NYSE:WPP) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WPP. Zacks Investment Research cut WPP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded WPP from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $72.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.82. WPP has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $75.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPP. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in WPP by 1,394.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WPP during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WPP during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in WPP by 45.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WPP by 50.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 3.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WPP

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

