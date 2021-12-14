WPP (NYSE:WPP) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WPP. Zacks Investment Research cut WPP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded WPP from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.00.
Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $72.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.82. WPP has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $75.51.
About WPP
WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.
