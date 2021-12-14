Xensor Hits One Day Volume of $53,027.00 (XSR)

Xensor (CURRENCY:XSR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Xensor coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Xensor has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. Xensor has a total market cap of $2.52 million and $53,027.00 worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00037618 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.40 or 0.00200216 BTC.

Xensor Coin Profile

Xensor (CRYPTO:XSR) is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,641,489,283 coins. The official website for Xensor is xensor.cc/index_en.html . Xensor’s official Twitter account is @xensor_iot and its Facebook page is accessible here . Xensor’s official message board is medium.com/@xensor.iot

According to CryptoCompare, “Xensor will create a decentralized data market, where interested parties, such as insurance companies and banks, can trade the data gathered from its IoT networks with Xensor tokens (XSR). XSR tokens will also be mineable via Xensor hardware whose owners will be compensated for opting to offer data. XSR tokens may also be used to purchase services rendered by Xensor, including solution services, hardware maintenance, hardware purchase, and communication network services. “

Xensor Coin Trading

