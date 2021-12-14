Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,359 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Xilinx by 4.2% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 2.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Xilinx by 19.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 565 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Xilinx by 5.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on XLNX shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $209.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.31. The firm has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 65.27 and a beta of 0.99. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.84 and a 12-month high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.11%.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

