Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.68 Million

Brokerages predict that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will announce $10.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.87 million. Yatra Online posted sales of $5.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year sales of $45.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.90 million to $47.44 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $79.55 million, with estimates ranging from $69.06 million to $86.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Yatra Online.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:YTRA traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,311. The stock has a market cap of $111.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.83. Yatra Online has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $2.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Yatra Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yatra Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Yatra Online during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Yatra Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yatra Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. 45.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

