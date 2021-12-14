Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Stake Increased by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) by 89.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,597,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754,639 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Yatra Online were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YTRA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Yatra Online in the first quarter worth $415,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yatra Online in the second quarter worth $166,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Yatra Online by 2,159.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 70,391 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Yatra Online in the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yatra Online in the second quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Yatra Online stock opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. Yatra Online, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $2.94. The company has a market cap of $112.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

