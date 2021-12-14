Ycash (YEC) Reaches Market Cap of $4.75 Million

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 26.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 14th. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. Ycash has a market capitalization of $4.75 million and approximately $25,549.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000842 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.98 or 0.00312244 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00087311 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00124504 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000126 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003026 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,894,806 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

