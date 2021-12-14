Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) vs. FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) Critical Analysis

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Yum China pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. FAT Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Yum China pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

81.5% of Yum China shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Yum China shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Yum China and FAT Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yum China 1 2 3 0 2.33 FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yum China currently has a consensus target price of $78.72, suggesting a potential upside of 58.68%. Given Yum China’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Yum China is more favorable than FAT Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Yum China and FAT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yum China 6.78% 9.95% 5.97% FAT Brands N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yum China and FAT Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yum China $8.26 billion 2.57 $784.00 million $1.54 32.21 FAT Brands $18.12 million 10.85 -$14.86 million N/A N/A

Yum China has higher revenue and earnings than FAT Brands.

Summary

Yum China beats FAT Brands on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service. The All Other segment includes Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii and JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, E-commerce business, and Lavazza. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc. is a franchising company which strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. It currently owns restaurant brands which includes Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses. FAT Brands Inc. is based in Los Angeles, CA.

