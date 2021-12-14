Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to Announce $2.82 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) to report earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.94 and the lowest is $2.65. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce posted earnings of $2.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will report full-year earnings of $11.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.97 to $11.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.51 to $12.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 7,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CM stock opened at $110.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.35. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $123.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.
About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.
