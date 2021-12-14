Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to Announce $2.82 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) to report earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.94 and the lowest is $2.65. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce posted earnings of $2.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will report full-year earnings of $11.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.97 to $11.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.51 to $12.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Desjardins increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 7,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CM stock opened at $110.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.35. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $123.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

