Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to Post -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.71). Denali Therapeutics posted earnings of $1.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 1,476 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $62,759.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $505,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,141 shares of company stock worth $2,519,924 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DNLI traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.29. 48,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,997. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $41.10 and a twelve month high of $93.94. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 323.52 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.91.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

