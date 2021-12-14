Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Ethan Allen Interiors reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $182.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.65 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

ETD stock opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $625.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

In other news, Director James B. Carlson sold 18,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $430,218.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

