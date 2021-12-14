Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $236.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) to post $236.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $231.20 million and the highest is $239.34 million. Evolent Health reported sales of $271.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year sales of $895.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $890.80 million to $898.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $222.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NYSE:EVH traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.58. 8,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,114. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average is $25.04. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.07 and a beta of 2.12.

In related news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $556,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $4,479,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,000 shares of company stock worth $6,957,760 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVH. FMR LLC boosted its position in Evolent Health by 172.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,314,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,050 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the third quarter worth about $11,661,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the third quarter worth about $10,850,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the second quarter worth about $5,820,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the second quarter worth about $4,470,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

