Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Fiverr International reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fiverr International.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.46. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

FVRR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 14.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 105.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 653.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,170,000 after buying an additional 233,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 18.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. 47.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International stock opened at $123.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.36 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. Fiverr International has a one year low of $117.50 and a one year high of $336.00.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiverr International (FVRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.