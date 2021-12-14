Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to Post $0.73 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to report $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Insperity posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insperity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

NSP stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.67. 359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,921. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.53. Insperity has a 1-year low of $75.24 and a 1-year high of $129.32.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 31,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $3,708,038.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total transaction of $476,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,900 shares of company stock worth $16,145,179. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 6.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 156,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 109.7% during the second quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. now owns 298,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,198,000 after purchasing an additional 155,953 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 22.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 28,469 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Insperity by 90.7% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 45.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

