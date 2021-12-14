Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) to Post $1.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) will report earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MarineMax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the lowest is $0.96. MarineMax posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year earnings of $7.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.21 to $7.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $7.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HZO shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

HZO stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,340. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.61. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $70.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.06.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

