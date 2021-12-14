Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Monro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.55. Monro posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Monro had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Monro’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $151,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $171,792.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monro in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,851,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Monro by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Monro by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,021,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Monro by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Monro by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 414,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,834,000 after purchasing an additional 43,964 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MNRO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.02. 4,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.69. Monro has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $72.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 63.80%.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

