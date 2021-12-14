Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $620,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) will announce sales of $620,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $590,000.00 and the highest is $650,000.00. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full-year sales of $2.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 million to $2.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.16 million, with estimates ranging from $8.28 million to $10.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nyxoah.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,612,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,646,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYXH traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.72. The company had a trading volume of 976 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,164. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.68. Nyxoah has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nyxoah (NYXH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.