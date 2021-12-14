Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) to Post $1.85 EPS

Analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) will post $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TotalEnergies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the highest is $1.98. TotalEnergies reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 302.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will report full-year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $7.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $8.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TotalEnergies.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $54.73 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.36%.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TotalEnergies stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE TTE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.24. 3,222,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,593. The firm has a market cap of $130.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.91. TotalEnergies has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.7843 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 7.02%. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.
