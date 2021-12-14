Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) to Post $1.85 EPS

Analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) will post $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TotalEnergies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the highest is $1.98. TotalEnergies reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 302.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will report full-year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $7.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $8.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $54.73 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TotalEnergies stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TTE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.24. 3,222,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,593. The firm has a market cap of $130.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.91. TotalEnergies has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.7843 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 7.02%. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

