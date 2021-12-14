Zacks: Analysts Expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $943.03 Million

Analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) will post sales of $943.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flowserve’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $948.40 million and the lowest is $937.00 million. Flowserve posted sales of $985.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year sales of $3.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FLS shares. UBS Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Flowserve stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.94. 1,925,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,704. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $29.54 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 224,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,414,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,039,000 after purchasing an additional 21,109 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,352,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,896,000 after purchasing an additional 40,238 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flowserve by 280.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 190,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 140,666 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Flowserve by 310.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 165,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 125,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

