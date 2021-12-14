Zacks: Analysts Expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.44 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will post sales of $4.44 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.40 billion. Texas Instruments posted sales of $4.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year sales of $17.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.91 billion to $18.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.18 billion to $19.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Instruments.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 124,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,966,000 after purchasing an additional 28,346 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Texas Instruments by 13.5% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN traded down $4.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.00. 151,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,234,209. The firm has a market cap of $174.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $159.56 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Instruments (TXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.