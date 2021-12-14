Zacks: Analysts Expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) will report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Wendy’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.14. Wendy’s posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Wendy’s will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wendy’s.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $470.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

WEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Shares of WEN opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,707,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,423 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,016,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,045,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,172,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Wendy's Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

