Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.51 Billion

Analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to post $4.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.56 billion and the lowest is $4.50 billion. Advanced Micro Devices posted sales of $3.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year sales of $16.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.11 billion to $16.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $19.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.44 billion to $20.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 505,826 shares of company stock worth $72,649,321 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 72,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,818,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 73.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 13,737 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $133.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.89. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

