Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $970.53 Million

Analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) will post $970.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $968.27 million to $973.60 million. GoDaddy posted sales of $873.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year sales of $3.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.90 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,358. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 713,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,738,000 after buying an additional 96,935 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.12. The stock had a trading volume of 36,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,702. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $65.70 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.88.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

