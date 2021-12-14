Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Post $0.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.39. Huntington Bancshares reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $59,184.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,706 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth $39,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

