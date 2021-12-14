Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities research analysts expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to post $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. International Game Technology reported sales of $885.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year sales of $4.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on IGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of IGT traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.36. 58,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,746. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.46. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $32.95. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 2.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 320.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

