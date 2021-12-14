Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) to report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Joby Aviation’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Joby Aviation will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Joby Aviation.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14).

Several research firms have weighed in on JOBY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,210,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. 29.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JOBY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,998,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,533. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61. Joby Aviation has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

