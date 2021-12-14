Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.11. Ooma reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ooma.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

OOMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

In other news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $84,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ooma by 110.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OOMA stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.34. 203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,987. The firm has a market cap of $477.99 million, a PE ratio of -205.18 and a beta of 0.53. Ooma has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average of $19.72.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ooma (OOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.