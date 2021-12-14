Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.79 Million

Analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will post $106.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $109.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $104.40 million. Summit Hotel Properties posted sales of $48.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year sales of $361.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $357.40 million to $365.05 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $551.34 million, with estimates ranging from $516.67 million to $637.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

INN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

NYSE:INN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,115. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.16 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

In other news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $68,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,743,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,583,000 after acquiring an additional 133,745 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 44.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,978,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,691 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 16.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,834,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,776,000 after acquiring an additional 547,859 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,816,000 after acquiring an additional 29,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 5.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,926,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,978,000 after purchasing an additional 98,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

