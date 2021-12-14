Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $787.68 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) will announce $787.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $735.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $863.00 million. Travel + Leisure posted sales of $645.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE TNL traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.92. 708,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,874. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $68.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.44. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

