Zacks: Brokerages Expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $468.13 Million

Brokerages forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will report $468.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $469.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $465.90 million. East West Bancorp posted sales of $416.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EWBC. Truist Securities raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,633 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,936,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

EWBC traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.40. The stock had a trading volume of 22,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,015. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $87.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.28 and a 200-day moving average of $75.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

