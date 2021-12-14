Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.73 Million

Analysts expect Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) to announce sales of $291.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $295.00 million. Ichor reported sales of $244.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Ichor stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,110. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 2.18.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $123,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $594,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,120 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 43.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after purchasing an additional 81,774 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 19.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ichor by 11.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ichor by 33.9% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

