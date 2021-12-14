Zacks: Brokerages Expect Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will post sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Snap’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Snap posted sales of $911.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap will report full-year sales of $4.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

SNAP has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.32.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.84. 764,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,910,396. The stock has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Snap has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.74.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $1,123,969.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $283,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,842,414 shares of company stock valued at $113,614,435.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Snap by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

