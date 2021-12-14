Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) to Hold

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is an on-demand e-commerce company principally in China. It provides users with fresh produce, meat and seafood and other daily necessities. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DDL. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $15.42. 129,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,853. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.46. Dingdong has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDL. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 3,505.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,029,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834,666 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,870,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,317,000. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,734,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dingdong (Cayman) (DDL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.