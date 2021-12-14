Zacks Investment Research Downgrades U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

USWS stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.66. U.S. Well Services has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Well Services will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services during the 2nd quarter worth $1,661,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Well Services by 249.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 115,926 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

