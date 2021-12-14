Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SBRA. Truist Financial upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.86 and a beta of 1.45. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -545.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

