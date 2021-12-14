Zacks Investment Research Upgrades American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $61.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ACC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.78.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $55.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.83 and a 200 day moving average of $50.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.02. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $55.62.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,446.15%.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,143 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,501.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,123,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,507,000 after buying an additional 1,053,718 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 909.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 743,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,725,000 after buying an additional 669,615 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,597,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,809,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

