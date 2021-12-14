Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zedge had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 34.76%.

Zedge stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.29. The stock had a trading volume of 400,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,927. Zedge has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Zedge from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Zedge by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zedge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zedge by 393.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 65,203 shares during the period. 24.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

