Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zedge had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 34.76%.
Zedge stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.29. The stock had a trading volume of 400,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,927. Zedge has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.93.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Zedge from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.
About Zedge
Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.
