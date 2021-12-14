ZENZO (ZNZ) Price Down 19.8% Over Last Week

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for $0.0379 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZENZO has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $1,101.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZENZO has traded down 19.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.60 or 0.00173466 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00030883 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002894 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00019843 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $247.44 or 0.00526021 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00058514 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.