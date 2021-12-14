ZEON (ZEON) Market Capitalization Tops $17.06 Million

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 40.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded 76.9% lower against the US dollar. One ZEON coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ZEON has a market capitalization of $17.06 million and $2,750.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZEON alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00037850 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.91 or 0.00200260 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON is a coin. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.