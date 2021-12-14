Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $13.40 Million Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 169.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,520 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $13,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,037,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,263,000 after buying an additional 284,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,005,000 after buying an additional 64,647 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,117,000 after buying an additional 100,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,357,000 after purchasing an additional 36,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 773,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,082,000 after purchasing an additional 21,629 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ENSG. Truist raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

ENSG stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.36. 740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.29 and a 52 week high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.10.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.