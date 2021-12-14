Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $14.03 Million Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,175,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 762,682 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.54% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $14,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 869.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,441,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,998,000 after buying an additional 5,776,657 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $54,830,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,425,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,443 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.4% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,289,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,274,000 after purchasing an additional 974,719 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $11,406,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHO stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,813. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.05. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SHO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

