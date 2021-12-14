Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $16.17 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 187,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,770 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $16,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,632,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,167,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,386,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,358 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,869,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,801,000 after purchasing an additional 423,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.23. The company had a trading volume of 13,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,884,421. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $126.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.76.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.54.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

