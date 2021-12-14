Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $18.85 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 43.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,686 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 0.7% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 5.9% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.0% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.6% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 6.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $45.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $613.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,821. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $292.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $641.49 and a 200-day moving average of $618.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.80.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.