Zilliqa (ZIL) One Day Volume Tops $44.94 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $725.37 million and approximately $44.94 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0598 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.69 or 0.00366193 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00010435 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000861 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $628.60 or 0.01310238 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,423,958,356 coins and its circulating supply is 12,132,491,203 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.