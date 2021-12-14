ZooKeeper (ZOO) Trading Down 15.4% This Week

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $11.12 million and approximately $225,412.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00054147 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,797.98 or 0.07914092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00076385 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,986.46 or 0.99992533 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00052799 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002619 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 83,879,873 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

